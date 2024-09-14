Supreme Court Rebukes Election Commission Over Reserved Seats Verdict, Imran Khan's PTI Poised for Gains

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a strong rebuke to the Election Commission, demanding immediate implementation of its verdict on reserved seats. The ruling is likely to benefit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

The apex court's decision presents a significant challenge to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ruling coalition. Should the order be executed as directed, PTI could become the largest party in both houses of Parliament following the February 8 general elections.

The government is reportedly planning a constitutional amendment requiring a two-thirds majority. Meanwhile, the court warned that any delay in implementing its decision could have severe consequences for the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)