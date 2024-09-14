Supreme Court Rebukes Election Commission Over Reserved Seats Verdict, Imran Khan's PTI Poised for Gains
The Supreme Court of Pakistan rebuked the Election Commission, ordering it to implement a verdict on reserved seats, likely benefiting the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party, PTI. If executed, this could make PTI the single largest party in Parliament, impacting the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a strong rebuke to the Election Commission, demanding immediate implementation of its verdict on reserved seats. The ruling is likely to benefit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan.
The apex court's decision presents a significant challenge to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ruling coalition. Should the order be executed as directed, PTI could become the largest party in both houses of Parliament following the February 8 general elections.
The government is reportedly planning a constitutional amendment requiring a two-thirds majority. Meanwhile, the court warned that any delay in implementing its decision could have severe consequences for the Election Commission.
