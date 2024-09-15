2024: A Watershed Year for India's Democracy
Asserting the significance of the year 2024 for India's democracy, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Sunday that 140 crore Indians have expressed their belief in the enduring institutions built by the nation's founders.
Kharge alleged that over the past decade, there has been a systematic effort to weaken democratic structures, undermine institutions, and damage the integrity of India's systems.
He cited India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who said, "Democracy is the best form of government. It allows people to have a say in how they are governed and to hold their leaders accountable." Kharge emphasized the need for vigilance to uphold parliamentary democracy and protect the values enshrined in the Constitution.
In his post on X, Kharge urged citizens to recommit to the foundational principles of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity on International Day of Democracy, marking its observance as established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007.
(With inputs from agencies.)
