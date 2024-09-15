Yemeni Rebels' Missile Triggers Air Raid Sirens in Central Israel

A missile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed rebels landed in an open area in central Israel early Sunday, triggering air raid sirens at its international airport. The missile launch continues the nearly yearlong hostilities emanating from the Gaza conflict. Israel hinted at a military response.

No casualties or major damage were reported, but footage showing people racing to shelters at Ben Gurion International Airport was broadcast by Israeli media. The airport authority announced a swift return to normal operations.

A fire was visible in central Israel, and local media showed images of a fragment from an interceptor that landed on an escalator in Modiin's train station. The Israeli military noted attempts to intercept the missile but has yet to confirm interception success. The missile fragmented midair, causing explosions from interceptors.

(With inputs from agencies.)