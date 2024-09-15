PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Pledges to Tackle Kashmir Issues; Criticizes BJP's Failures

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti declared on Sunday that her party's primary objective in contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is to prevent the BJP from marginalizing the Kashmir issue and Article 370.

Mufti castigated the BJP, calling it a disgrace that the party, despite claiming improved conditions in J&K, has failed to hold elections in the past decade. 'People are frustrated and need a government to address their concerns,' she stated to reporters.

She stressed that the elections are vital to oppose the BJP's attempts to ignore significant issues and emphasized that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute remains paramount.

