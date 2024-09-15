Left Menu

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Pledges to Tackle Kashmir Issues; Criticizes BJP's Failures

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti states that her party is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections not just for developmental work, but to stop the BJP from sidelining the Kashmir issue and Article 370. She criticizes BJP's failure to hold elections and promises transparent recruitment and employment opportunities if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kulgam | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:32 IST
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Pledges to Tackle Kashmir Issues; Criticizes BJP's Failures
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti declared on Sunday that her party's primary objective in contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is to prevent the BJP from marginalizing the Kashmir issue and Article 370.

Mufti castigated the BJP, calling it a disgrace that the party, despite claiming improved conditions in J&K, has failed to hold elections in the past decade. 'People are frustrated and need a government to address their concerns,' she stated to reporters.

She stressed that the elections are vital to oppose the BJP's attempts to ignore significant issues and emphasized that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute remains paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024