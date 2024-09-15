Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Defends Kejriwal, Questions Modi's Integrity

Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, defended Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, highlighting Kejriwal's lack of power hunger and desire for fresh elections. Abdullah also criticized PM Narendra Modi's remarks on Muslims and accused Sheikh Abdul Rashid of being an agent of the Centre.

Updated: 15-09-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:12 IST
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference President, defended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the latter's announcement of resignation. Abdullah emphasized that Kejriwal's decision to step down illustrates he is not power-hungry and is seeking the people's mandate through fresh elections.

Abdullah addressed the unproven charges against Kejriwal in the liquor scam, asserting that Kejriwal's move to resign and seek public approval is a commendable act of democratic faith. He praised Kejriwal for vacating his position despite having time left in his term.

On another front, Abdullah directed sharp criticism toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He questioned Modi's statements made during the Lok Sabha elections, particularly challenging Modi's rhetoric involving India's Muslim population. Additionally, Abdullah accused newly released Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid of being an agent acting on behalf of the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

