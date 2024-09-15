Left Menu

Kejriwal Demands Early Delhi Polls: Experts Weigh In

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is advocating for early Delhi assembly elections, suggesting they be held in November alongside Maharashtra's elections. Experts assert that the city government must formally request this from the Election Commission, which holds the authority to decide. The current Delhi Assembly term concludes on February 23 next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:09 IST
As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal advocates for early assembly polls in Delhi, experts on Sunday suggested that the city government might need to formally approach the Election Commission with their request.

While the final decision remains with the Election Commission, which has the constitutional authority, Kejriwal's demand is for the polls to occur in November, coinciding with Maharashtra's elections.

Speaking to Aam Aadmi Party workers, Kejriwal expressed his wish for the polls to move forward, citing his intent to resign from the Chief Minister's position and seek a renewed mandate from the people.

