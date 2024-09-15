Kejriwal Demands Early Delhi Polls: Experts Weigh In

As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal advocates for early assembly polls in Delhi, experts on Sunday suggested that the city government might need to formally approach the Election Commission with their request.

While the final decision remains with the Election Commission, which has the constitutional authority, Kejriwal's demand is for the polls to occur in November, coinciding with Maharashtra's elections.

Speaking to Aam Aadmi Party workers, Kejriwal expressed his wish for the polls to move forward, citing his intent to resign from the Chief Minister's position and seek a renewed mandate from the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)