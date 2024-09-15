BJP Gains Momentum as Key Leaders Switch Sides

In a significant political development, several notable figures, including the brother of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president Raman Bhalla, have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The new members were formally inducted by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Jammu and Kashmir BJP working president Sat Sharma, and other senior leaders during an event on Sunday.

Among the individuals who joined the BJP are Vinod Bhalla, Raman Bhalla's brother, and former Block Development Council chairman Dilip Kumar, along with several ex-panches and sarpanches. The induction is seen as a strategic gain for the BJP, particularly in the R S Pura-Jammu south assembly constituency, where Raman Bhalla is contesting on behalf of the Congress.

Union Minister Reddy attributed the BJP's growing popularity to its developmental policies and commitment to justice for marginalized communities. He urged voters to support the BJP to ensure prosperity and prevent Jammu and Kashmir from being drawn back into turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)