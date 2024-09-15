Left Menu

US-China Military Leaders' Dialogue in Beijing Amid Tensions

US and Chinese military leaders convened in Beijing to resume Defence Policy Coordination Talks after a two-year hiatus. Discussions included sensitive issues like Taiwan, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and South China Sea clashes. Although unlikely to resolve major differences, the meetings emphasized the need for communication to avoid conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:29 IST
Military leaders from the US and China gathered in Beijing for routine talks, resuming after a two-year suspension due to deteriorating bilateral relations. The discussions, which concluded on Sunday, addressed ongoing issues like Taiwan, the Russia-Ukraine war, and clashes in the South China Sea.

Michael Chase, US deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, led the delegation in the bilateral Defence Policy Coordination Talks, last held in January. While no resolution on long-standing disputes was anticipated, the US pushed for these talks to prevent potential conflicts.

Despite previous communication breakdowns, talks resumed following the Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco last November. The bilateral discussions also touched on China's support for Russia in the Ukraine war and its actions in the South China Sea, amid escalating clashes with the Philippine coast guard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

