BJP Ramps Up Campaign in J-K with Amit Shah’s Upcoming Rallies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up its election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. Following a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Doda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address three rallies in the Jammu region on Monday, said BJP spokesperson Arun Kumar Gupta.

'Amit Shah will address three rallies tomorrow (Monday) in Ramban, Kishtwar, and Padder,' Gupta confirmed, emphasizing the overwhelming response the party is receiving across the region. He stressed that under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP is focused on peace, development, and prosperity based on their revolutionary steps taken over the past decade.

Gupta remarked that the BJP's comprehensive manifesto is centered on public welfare, contrasting sharply with the empty promises of other parties, whom he accused of aiming to return Jammu and Kashmir to an era of unrest. Noting this will be Amit Shah's second visit to J-K, Gupta highlighted that the BJP is keen to teach opposition parties including the National Conference, Congress, and People's Democratic Party (PDP), a lesson.

Earlier, during a two-day visit to Jammu, Shah released the party's manifesto and addressed a large convention of party workers. PM Modi, during his rally, labeled the elections as a fight between 'three dynasties'—the Congress, National Conference (NC), and PDP—and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Modi accused these families of engaging in corruption that has plagued the region for decades, providing a nurturing ground for terrorism to flourish.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1, with counting set for October 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)