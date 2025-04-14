Left Menu

Modi Accuses Congress of Ignoring Ambedkar's Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, alleging that the party marginalized Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs. Modi accused Congress of undermining the Constitution and ignoring Ambedkar's vision for social equality and justice while advancing BJP's efforts to rectify past neglect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:21 IST
Modi Accuses Congress of Ignoring Ambedkar's Vision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique of the Congress on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, accusing the party of relegating Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes to 'second-class citizens.' He argued that the Congress has become a 'destroyer of the Constitution' shaped by Ambedkar.

At the launch of a new airport terminal and a flight from Maharaja Agrasen airport to Ayodhya, Modi alleged that the Congress manipulated constitutional principles for political gain, citing the 1975-77 Emergency. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to Ambedkar's dreams of equality, showcasing achievements like increased tap water access in rural areas.

Highlighting BJP's initiatives for the marginalized, Modi claimed the Congress ignored basic needs and social justice, especially for SCs, STs, and OBCs. He lambasted Congress' electoral tactics while promoting BJP's dedication to Ambedkar's legacy, from infrastructure projects to the Uniform Civil Code implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025