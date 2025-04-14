Modi Accuses Congress of Ignoring Ambedkar's Vision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, alleging that the party marginalized Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs. Modi accused Congress of undermining the Constitution and ignoring Ambedkar's vision for social equality and justice while advancing BJP's efforts to rectify past neglect.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique of the Congress on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, accusing the party of relegating Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes to 'second-class citizens.' He argued that the Congress has become a 'destroyer of the Constitution' shaped by Ambedkar.
At the launch of a new airport terminal and a flight from Maharaja Agrasen airport to Ayodhya, Modi alleged that the Congress manipulated constitutional principles for political gain, citing the 1975-77 Emergency. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to Ambedkar's dreams of equality, showcasing achievements like increased tap water access in rural areas.
Highlighting BJP's initiatives for the marginalized, Modi claimed the Congress ignored basic needs and social justice, especially for SCs, STs, and OBCs. He lambasted Congress' electoral tactics while promoting BJP's dedication to Ambedkar's legacy, from infrastructure projects to the Uniform Civil Code implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Congress
- Ambedkar
- SCs
- STs
- OBCs
- Constitution
- BJP
- Elections
- Social Justice
- Equality
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Strategic Blueprint Energizes BJP Before Bihar Assembly Polls
Karnataka's Financial Woes: BJP's Accusations Against Congress Government
People's trust in BJP growing as BJP government fulfilling every promise: PM Modi at public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.
Political Reconciliation: Nitish Kumar's Pledge to BJP
Tensions Rise in Malda: BJP Clashes with TMC Over Religious Procession Dispute