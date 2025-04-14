Modi Accuses Congress of Ignoring Ambedkar's Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique of the Congress on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, accusing the party of relegating Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes to 'second-class citizens.' He argued that the Congress has become a 'destroyer of the Constitution' shaped by Ambedkar.

At the launch of a new airport terminal and a flight from Maharaja Agrasen airport to Ayodhya, Modi alleged that the Congress manipulated constitutional principles for political gain, citing the 1975-77 Emergency. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to Ambedkar's dreams of equality, showcasing achievements like increased tap water access in rural areas.

Highlighting BJP's initiatives for the marginalized, Modi claimed the Congress ignored basic needs and social justice, especially for SCs, STs, and OBCs. He lambasted Congress' electoral tactics while promoting BJP's dedication to Ambedkar's legacy, from infrastructure projects to the Uniform Civil Code implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)