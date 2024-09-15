Allegations of Assault in Ballabhgarh Nomination Drama
Vaibhav Sharma, the brother of Congress candidate Parag Sharma, has alleged that goons linked to former MLA Sharda Rathore manhandled him during his sister's nomination filing. An FIR has been registered, and the police are investigating the claims. Rathore, once a Congress MLA, is now running as an independent candidate.
Allegations of electoral misconduct have surfaced in Ballabhgarh as Vaibhav Sharma, the brother of Congress candidate Parag Sharma, accused goons linked to former MLA Sharda Rathore of manhandling him during his sister's nomination filing.
An FIR was filed in response to these allegations, although no individuals have been named as accused, according to the police. Vaibhav Sharma claims Rathore was present at the scene.
Rathore, a former Congress MLA now running as an independent candidate, has not commented on the allegations. Meanwhile, a senior police officer confirmed that they are verifying the facts, and a probe is ongoing.
