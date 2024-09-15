Left Menu

Allegations of Assault in Ballabhgarh Nomination Drama

Vaibhav Sharma, the brother of Congress candidate Parag Sharma, has alleged that goons linked to former MLA Sharda Rathore manhandled him during his sister's nomination filing. An FIR has been registered, and the police are investigating the claims. Rathore, once a Congress MLA, is now running as an independent candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:54 IST
Allegations of Assault in Ballabhgarh Nomination Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of electoral misconduct have surfaced in Ballabhgarh as Vaibhav Sharma, the brother of Congress candidate Parag Sharma, accused goons linked to former MLA Sharda Rathore of manhandling him during his sister's nomination filing.

An FIR was filed in response to these allegations, although no individuals have been named as accused, according to the police. Vaibhav Sharma claims Rathore was present at the scene.

Rathore, a former Congress MLA now running as an independent candidate, has not commented on the allegations. Meanwhile, a senior police officer confirmed that they are verifying the facts, and a probe is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024