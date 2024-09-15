US Delegation Pledges Support for Bangladesh Interim Government

In a significant diplomatic push, a high-level US delegation met with Bangladesh's interim government's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, on Sunday, promising to bolster economic and political ties as the South Asian nation seeks a more equitable and inclusive future.

Led by Brent Neiman, Assistant Secretary for International Finance at the US Department of the Treasury, the delegation met Yunus in Dhaka. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, also participated in the discussions.

'Our delegation met with Chief Adviser Yunus, affirming our commitment to fostering inclusive growth and supporting Bangladesh's aspirations for an equitable future,' read a post by the US embassy in Dhaka. Additionally, the USAID announced an aid package of USD 202.25 million to advance development, empower youth, and strengthen democracy in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)