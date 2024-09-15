Left Menu

Kejriwal Set to Resign Amidst Allegations and BJP Criticism

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal plans to resign as Chief Minister, challenging the public to deem him 'honest' before he resumes office. Minister Atishi accuses BJP of harassment, while Manish Sisodia echoes Kejriwal's stance on honesty. Both leaders vow to garner public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:19 IST
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced his intention to resign, stating he will only return to the position if the public declares him 'honest.' This follows allegations and mounting pressure from the BJP. Minister Atishi accused the BJP of continuous harassment and claimed the party fears electoral backlash from Delhi's citizens.

In a significant move, Kejriwal declared, 'I will step down in two days and not resume my role until voters certify my honesty.' Atishi emphasized that the BJP's numerous raids yielded no evidence of corruption, suggesting the party's apprehension about losing voter support due to false allegations against AAP.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia supported Kejriwal's stand, stating he would only return to his position if deemed 'honest' by the public. Sisodia praised the Delhi government's achievements, particularly in education, while urging citizens to validate their honesty through votes. Kejriwal's announcement comes after his release from Tihar Jail, following a Supreme Court bail in a corruption case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

