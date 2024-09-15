Left Menu

Kejriwal’s Resignation: Political Drama or Justified Move?

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav criticized Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to resign as chief minister, labeling it a 'political drama.' Kejriwal, who was recently released on bail, announced his resignation following Supreme Court restrictions. Yadav argued that Kejriwal should have resigned earlier, questioning the delay and the current administration's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:52 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Yadav asserted that Kejriwal lost his moral right to remain in office after being jailed over corruption charges and the Supreme Court placing restrictions on him. He insisted that a new chief minister is promptly needed.

Kejriwal, who was granted bail from Tihar Jail on Friday, stated he would resign after two days, seeking early polls. He vowed not to occupy the CM's chair until receiving a 'certificate of honesty' from the people in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

