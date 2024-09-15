Kejriwal’s Resignation: Political Drama or Justified Move?

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav criticized Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as chief minister, branding it a 'political drama.'

Yadav asserted that Kejriwal lost his moral right to remain in office after being jailed over corruption charges and the Supreme Court placing restrictions on him. He insisted that a new chief minister is promptly needed.

Kejriwal, who was granted bail from Tihar Jail on Friday, stated he would resign after two days, seeking early polls. He vowed not to occupy the CM's chair until receiving a 'certificate of honesty' from the people in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

