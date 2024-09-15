Opposition Leader Slams Union Minister over Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Sunday condemned the remarks made by Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Bajwa expressed deep concern that a minister, funded by taxpayers, fails to uphold constitutional values.

'His derogatory remarks demonstrate not only a profound lack of education and understanding of parliamentary principles but also an appalling disregard for responsible public conduct,' Bajwa stated. 'It appears that Bittu has completely lost his sense of reason, and perhaps it would be prudent for him to seek professional psychiatric assistance. His inability to win public trust has long been evident, yet he continues to draw a ministerial salary. Perhaps those funds could be better utilised in addressing what seems to be a deeper mental affliction.'

Bajwa urged the Government of India to ensure that those in power respect the dignity of the Constitution and their offices. 'Ravneet Singh Bittu's irresponsible comments are an affront to democracy and cannot be excused as mere lapses in judgement,' he added.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit slammed the Union Minister, highlighting his controversial political career. Dikshit noted, 'We can only pity such people. His political career in Congress was also a mess. He used to praise Rahul Gandhi, and now, after resigning from Congress and joining the BJP, he is showing his loyalty to the BJP party.'

Congress leader Tariq Anwar added, 'Ravneet Bittu has just joined the BJP from the Congress party and he wants to prove that he follows the BJP ideology and is anti-Rahul Gandhi. That's why he is making these kinds of absurd statements.' Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu had attacked Rahul Gandhi, describing him as 'not an Indian' and a 'country's number one terrorist.'

(With inputs from agencies.)