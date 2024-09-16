Man Claims Plot to Recruit Afghan Soldiers to Fight in Ukraine Amidst Assassination Attempt Controversy

Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old self-employed affordable housing builder from Hawaii, has been detained in connection with an alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Routh revealed in a 2023 interview that he planned to recruit Afghan soldiers via Pakistan to fight in Ukraine against Russia.

Authorities suspect Routh intended to attack Trump, who was playing golf when the incident unfolded. Concealed in the bushes, Routh was spotted by Secret Service personnel, leading to a firefight and his subsequent capture during a traffic stop.

Routh's pro-Ukraine stance surfaced in several public statements, and he has a history of political activism, frequently criticizing Trump and donating to Democratic causes. His son confirmed Routh's involvement in Ukraine, describing it as providing 'humanitarian' aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)