Political Shake-up: Kejriwal's Surprising Resignation Creates Buzz

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today, following Kejriwal's startling resignation announcement. Kejriwal stated he would not resume his role unless the public grants him a 'certificate of honesty.'

The meeting will be held at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area. The AAP's Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) is expected to meet later in the evening at Kejriwal's residence.

Kejriwal has declared that both he and Sisodia will assume leadership roles only when deemed honest by the public. Current discussions speculate on the next potential chief minister, with contenders being Kejriwal's wife Sunita, and ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)