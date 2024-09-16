BJP Backs Gopal Kanda in Sirsa for Haryana Polls
Rohtash Jangra, BJP's candidate for Sirsa, has withdrawn his nomination, paving the way for the party to support Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda. Kanda, a sitting MLA, previously supported the BJP government. The decision is aimed at ensuring a Congress-free Haryana, with the BJP now contesting 89 out of 90 Assembly seats.
Rohtash Jangra, the BJP candidate for Sirsa, announced his withdrawal from the race on Monday, signaling the party's likely support for Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda.
Kanda, already serving as an MLA, had earlier extended his support to the BJP government. 'I have withdrawn my nomination in the interest of the state and the country... we must ensure a 'Congress Mukt Haryana,' Jangra told PTI over the phone. The BJP will now contest 89 out of 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, with the Congress focusing on 89 as well, having left the Bhiwani seat for CPI(M).
Last week, the BJP released its final list of candidates, initially fielding Jangra for Sirsa. Following the announcement, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) declared it was supporting Kanda, as the INLD is contesting the assembly polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Polling for Haryana's 90 Assembly seats is scheduled for October 5, with vote counting on October 8. The BJP aims for another term but faces a strong challenge from the Congress, which seeks to leverage anti-incumbency sentiments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
