Bhupinder Singh Hooda's Battle for Haryana: A Do-or-Die Fight

Addressing a poll rally in his home constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda declared his resolve to make Haryana a leading state once again.

The four-time MP from Rohtak and 77-year-old former chief minister has a formidable political record and remains a key figure in the Congress party's electoral strategy.

While the Congress party's decision-makers will choose the next chief minister if victorious in the forthcoming elections, Hooda's influence is evident as many candidates are loyal to him. The BJP has fielded 35-year-old Manju Hooda, while the political stage is set for a fierce battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)