Bhupinder Singh Hooda's Battle for Haryana: A Do-or-Die Fight

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana chief minister, rallies for the upcoming Assembly polls from his stronghold, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. Despite internal opposition, Hooda remains the dominant Congress figure, promising significant reforms if elected. The BJP fields Manju Hooda as his contender in a highly charged political battleground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rohtak | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:37 IST
Addressing a poll rally in his home constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda declared his resolve to make Haryana a leading state once again.

The four-time MP from Rohtak and 77-year-old former chief minister has a formidable political record and remains a key figure in the Congress party's electoral strategy.

While the Congress party's decision-makers will choose the next chief minister if victorious in the forthcoming elections, Hooda's influence is evident as many candidates are loyal to him. The BJP has fielded 35-year-old Manju Hooda, while the political stage is set for a fierce battle.

