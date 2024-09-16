Bhupinder Singh Hooda's Battle for Haryana: A Do-or-Die Fight
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana chief minister, rallies for the upcoming Assembly polls from his stronghold, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. Despite internal opposition, Hooda remains the dominant Congress figure, promising significant reforms if elected. The BJP fields Manju Hooda as his contender in a highly charged political battleground.
Addressing a poll rally in his home constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda declared his resolve to make Haryana a leading state once again.
The four-time MP from Rohtak and 77-year-old former chief minister has a formidable political record and remains a key figure in the Congress party's electoral strategy.
While the Congress party's decision-makers will choose the next chief minister if victorious in the forthcoming elections, Hooda's influence is evident as many candidates are loyal to him. The BJP has fielded 35-year-old Manju Hooda, while the political stage is set for a fierce battle.
