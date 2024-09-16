French Commissioner Thierry Breton Resigns Amid EU Power Shuffle
The European Commission refrained from commenting on Thierry Breton's sudden resignation. Breton criticized Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for questionable governance, alleging that she pressured France to replace him in the new EU executive she is assembling. The Commission still aims to present its proposed lineup soon.
The European Commission declined to comment on Monday regarding the unexpected resignation of French commissioner Thierry Breton. This development comes during a critical phase in the EU's highly political power transition.
Breton has publicly accused Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of 'questionable governance,' claiming she urged France to nominate a different candidate for the new EU executive she is forming.
A Commission spokesperson stated that von der Leyen still 'hoped' to present her proposed new Commission lineup on Tuesday as planned.
