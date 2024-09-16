French Commissioner Thierry Breton Resigns Amid EU Power Shuffle

The European Commission declined to comment on Monday regarding the unexpected resignation of French commissioner Thierry Breton. This development comes during a critical phase in the EU's highly political power transition.

Breton has publicly accused Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of 'questionable governance,' claiming she urged France to nominate a different candidate for the new EU executive she is forming.

A Commission spokesperson stated that von der Leyen still 'hoped' to present her proposed new Commission lineup on Tuesday as planned.

