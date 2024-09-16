Left Menu

French Commissioner Thierry Breton Resigns Amid EU Power Shuffle

The European Commission refrained from commenting on Thierry Breton's sudden resignation. Breton criticized Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for questionable governance, alleging that she pressured France to replace him in the new EU executive she is assembling. The Commission still aims to present its proposed lineup soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:01 IST
French Commissioner Thierry Breton Resigns Amid EU Power Shuffle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission declined to comment on Monday regarding the unexpected resignation of French commissioner Thierry Breton. This development comes during a critical phase in the EU's highly political power transition.

Breton has publicly accused Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of 'questionable governance,' claiming she urged France to nominate a different candidate for the new EU executive she is forming.

A Commission spokesperson stated that von der Leyen still 'hoped' to present her proposed new Commission lineup on Tuesday as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024