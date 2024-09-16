Pakistan Court Orders Release of PTI Lawmakers Amid Controversial Arrests

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has mandated the immediate release of all Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers apprehended at the Parliament House following the party's rally on September 8 in Islamabad.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the bail pleas, authorizing post-arrest bail for the PTI MNAs detained by the Islamabad police, linked to cases at the Sangjani police station, as reported by Geo News.

Bails were sanctioned against surety bonds of Rs30,000 each. The court granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Ali Bukhari, implicated in violating the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and assaulting police during the rally.

Post-hearing, the court issued notices and postponed case proceedings until October 1. This development follows police action against PTI members and their supporters for alleged stone-pelting and exceeding a rally time limit.

PTI leaders, including Chairman Imran Khan and legislators, face multiple legal challenges, with Khan incarcerated since August 5 last year after a graft conviction. Despite protests, he remains in jail entangled in several cases.

