Amit Shah's Rally Highlights BJP's Stand on Article 370 in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the stark contrast between the Congress-National Conference alliance and the BJP during a rally on Monday, particularly focusing on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah urged the public to vote for BJP candidate Shugan Parihar, emphasizing that such a vote symbolizes support for development and a tribute to martyrs, including Parihar's father.

The minister reiterated the BJP's adherence to Prem Nath Dogra's ideology of 'One Constitution, one flag, and one Prime Minister,' asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an inseparable part of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)