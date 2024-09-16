Left Menu

Wave of Independent Candidates Stirs Controversy in Jammu & Kashmir Elections

Over 40% of the 908 candidates in Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections are Independents, prompting allegations that the BJP is backing them to split votes. This is the first election since the abrogation of Article 370, with 90 seats now up for grabs. Major parties like the Congress and National Conference claim these Independents have been strategically fielded to weaken their prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:20 IST
Wave of Independent Candidates Stirs Controversy in Jammu & Kashmir Elections
  • Country:
  • India

More than 40 percent of the 908 candidates contesting the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are Independents, sparking allegations that they have been backed by the BJP to fragment votes.

This marks the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and its reorganization into two Union territories. The number of assembly seats has increased from 87 to 90 following a delimitation exercise in 2022.

The surge in Independent candidates has led major parties like the National Conference, Congress, and the People's Democratic Party to assert that these Independents are being supported by 'Delhi.' Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have all aired concerns regarding the high number of Independents, suggesting that they are an attempt to undermine their electoral chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024