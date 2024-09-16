Wave of Independent Candidates Stirs Controversy in Jammu & Kashmir Elections

More than 40 percent of the 908 candidates contesting the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are Independents, sparking allegations that they have been backed by the BJP to fragment votes.

This marks the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and its reorganization into two Union territories. The number of assembly seats has increased from 87 to 90 following a delimitation exercise in 2022.

The surge in Independent candidates has led major parties like the National Conference, Congress, and the People's Democratic Party to assert that these Independents are being supported by 'Delhi.' Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have all aired concerns regarding the high number of Independents, suggesting that they are an attempt to undermine their electoral chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)