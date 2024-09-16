Left Menu

Modi Slams Opposition Amid Development Announcements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused certain individuals filled with hate of defaming the country while he inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 8,000 crore, including the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail. Modi emphasized his commitment to the nation's development despite opposition's negativity and appeasement politics.

Narendra Modi
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused certain individuals filled with hate and negativity of defaming the country, a remark made amid a political row over comments by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi abroad.

Modi inaugurated various projects worth Rs 8,000 crore, including the flagging off of Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the first Vande Bharat metro service, and five Vande Bharat express trains, in Ahmedabad. Addressing the crowd, Modi, without naming anyone, claimed the Opposition could cross any limits for appeasement politics.

Modi further alleged that some people are attacking India's unity and integrity intending to divide the country. Despite being mocked and insulted by the Opposition in the last 100 days of his third term, Modi stated he focused on completing the government's developmental agenda. Amid controversies over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on reservation and Congress' alliance with the National Conference, Modi reiterated his dedication to the nation. The BJP has termed Gandhi's remarks as "treason."

(With inputs from agencies.)

