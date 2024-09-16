Telangana Chief Minister's Controversial Inauguration of Rajiv Gandhi Statue Sparks Political Clash

In a politically charged move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated a statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of the state secretariat on Monday, sparking a heated debate with the BRS party.

Reddy criticized the BRS leadership for announcing plans to relocate the statue and underscored the significant contributions of Rajiv Gandhi to Indian politics, including advancements in technology and governance.

In response, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao condemned the statue's placement, arguing it disrespects 'Telangana Thalli'. The BRS has planned protests, escalating the political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)