Telangana Chief Minister's Controversial Inauguration of Rajiv Gandhi Statue Sparks Political Clash

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated a statue of Rajiv Gandhi, accusing the BRS of opposing its installation. While highlighting Rajiv Gandhi's contributions, Reddy criticized the BRS leaders. BRS, led by K T Rama Rao, expressed their discontent, proposing an alternative statue for 'Telangana Thalli'. A political clash ensued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:54 IST
In a politically charged move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated a statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of the state secretariat on Monday, sparking a heated debate with the BRS party.

Reddy criticized the BRS leadership for announcing plans to relocate the statue and underscored the significant contributions of Rajiv Gandhi to Indian politics, including advancements in technology and governance.

In response, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao condemned the statue's placement, arguing it disrespects 'Telangana Thalli'. The BRS has planned protests, escalating the political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

