Mahayuti Alliance Sets the Stage for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Monday that the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, has reached a consensus to contest 70 to 80 percent of the 288 assembly seats.

He emphasized that the criterion for distributing poll tickets will be winnability, highlighting the united front presented by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar.

Bawankule also called for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to respond to Rahul Gandhi's purported anti-reservation remarks, stating that the BJP has accused the Congress leader of attempting to remove reservations during his US visit.

