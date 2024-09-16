Mahayuti Alliance Sets the Stage for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the Mahayuti alliance, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, has agreed to contest 70 to 80 percent of the assembly seats. Winnability will be a key factor for ticket distribution. He also addressed Maratha quota controversies involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Monday that the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, has reached a consensus to contest 70 to 80 percent of the 288 assembly seats.
He emphasized that the criterion for distributing poll tickets will be winnability, highlighting the united front presented by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar.
Bawankule also called for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to respond to Rahul Gandhi's purported anti-reservation remarks, stating that the BJP has accused the Congress leader of attempting to remove reservations during his US visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJD Criticizes Odisha BJP Government on Rising Crimes Against Women
Yogi Adityanath Rallies BJP Workers for Inclusive Membership Drive
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Claims BJP Leaders Want To Join NCP-SCP
Haryana MLA Devender Singh Babli Joins BJP Ahead of Assembly Polls
Former JJP Leaders Join BJP Ahead of Haryana Elections