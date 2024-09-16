Senior BJP Leader Announces Son's Engagement

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the engagement of his son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan.

The announcement, which was made on X, stated that Kartikey will be engaged to Amanat Bansal, daughter of Anupam and Ruchita Bansal, on October 17.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has served four terms as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, took oath as a Union Minister in the Modi government in June, marking a significant milestone in his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)