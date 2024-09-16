Senior BJP Leader Announces Son's Engagement
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced his son Kartikey Singh Chouhan's engagement to Amanat Bansal, daughter of Anupam and Ruchita Bansal. The engagement will take place on October 17. Chouhan has been a significant political figure, serving four terms as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister.
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the engagement of his son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan.
The announcement, which was made on X, stated that Kartikey will be engaged to Amanat Bansal, daughter of Anupam and Ruchita Bansal, on October 17.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has served four terms as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, took oath as a Union Minister in the Modi government in June, marking a significant milestone in his political career.
