Cycling for Health: Union Minister Leads 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, spearheaded the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event, riding alongside over 500 participants. Accompanied by Minister of State for Sports, Girish Chandra Yadav, and other officials, the event aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing obesity.

The event featured a 3-kilometer cycling course starting from Marine Drive in Lucknow, bustling with young enthusiasts and athletes participating in Zumba sessions before the ride. The initiative is part of a national campaign organized by the Sports Authority of India to encourage fitness and environmental sustainability through cycling.

Speaking post-event, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized cycling's role in enhancing health and building character while advocating its importance in fighting pollution. High-profile athletes and personalities further endorsed the movement, which has seen massive participation, reflecting the growing emphasis on fitness as a cornerstone for a prosperous society.

