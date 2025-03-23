Cycling for Health: Union Minister Leads 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led more than 500 cyclists in 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' promoting health and environmental benefits. Encouraging a healthier lifestyle, the initiative has engaged over 2 lakh participants nationwide, including prominent athletes and celebrities, and aims to fight obesity and reduce pollution.
- Country:
- India
The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, spearheaded the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event, riding alongside over 500 participants. Accompanied by Minister of State for Sports, Girish Chandra Yadav, and other officials, the event aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing obesity.
The event featured a 3-kilometer cycling course starting from Marine Drive in Lucknow, bustling with young enthusiasts and athletes participating in Zumba sessions before the ride. The initiative is part of a national campaign organized by the Sports Authority of India to encourage fitness and environmental sustainability through cycling.
Speaking post-event, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized cycling's role in enhancing health and building character while advocating its importance in fighting pollution. High-profile athletes and personalities further endorsed the movement, which has seen massive participation, reflecting the growing emphasis on fitness as a cornerstone for a prosperous society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Presses India on Tariff Reductions
Congress Slams Modi Government over Alleged Tariff Reduction under U.S. Pressure
Rohingya Refugees Face Dire Cuts Amidst Aid Reductions
Congress Urges Comprehensive GST 2.0 Amidst Rate Reduction Talks
India's Battle Against Obesity and Diabetes: A National Responsibility