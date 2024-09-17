Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Controversy; Offers Reward to Mute Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked a major controversy by announcing a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who could chop off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue, following Gandhi's controversial remarks on dismantling the reservation system.

The inflammatory comments have stirred a political storm, resulting in calls for action against Gaikwad. According to a Buldhana Police official, a case was registered against the MLA on Monday night.

Meanwhile, state BJP leaders like Chandrashekar Bawankule have distanced themselves from Gaikwad's statements, while Congress officials have demanded immediate legal action.

