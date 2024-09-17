Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Controversy; Offers Reward to Mute Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announced an Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone who cuts off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue, following Gandhi's remarks on scrapping the reservation system. The comment incited political outrage, leading to a police case against Gaikwad. The BJP distanced itself from his remarks, and Congress demanded legal action.
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked a major controversy by announcing a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who could chop off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue, following Gandhi's controversial remarks on dismantling the reservation system.
The inflammatory comments have stirred a political storm, resulting in calls for action against Gaikwad. According to a Buldhana Police official, a case was registered against the MLA on Monday night.
Meanwhile, state BJP leaders like Chandrashekar Bawankule have distanced themselves from Gaikwad's statements, while Congress officials have demanded immediate legal action.
