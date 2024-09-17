Left Menu

Amit Shah Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tireless work and vision, attributing positive changes in India and elevated global prestige to him. Shah highlighted Modi's dedication, focus on public welfare, and transformative leadership, wishing him a healthy and long life on his 74th birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:17 IST
Amit Shah Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Modi
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, commending him for his tireless work, perseverance, and foresight which have brought significant positive changes in the lives of the Indian populace and elevated India's global standing.

Shah underscored the prime minister's decades-long dedication and his role in setting new standards of sacrifice and commitment to public service. He lauded Modi's efforts in improving the lives of deprived sections of society and re-establishing the 'nation first' principle.

According to Shah, Modi's leadership has connected the entire country with the resolve of building a 'developed India,' integrating heritage with science, and accomplishing numerous seemingly impossible tasks. Shah expressed his good fortune in working under such a visionary leader and noted the global recognition India has achieved under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024