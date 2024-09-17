Amit Shah Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, commending him for his tireless work, perseverance, and foresight which have brought significant positive changes in the lives of the Indian populace and elevated India's global standing.

Shah underscored the prime minister's decades-long dedication and his role in setting new standards of sacrifice and commitment to public service. He lauded Modi's efforts in improving the lives of deprived sections of society and re-establishing the 'nation first' principle.

According to Shah, Modi's leadership has connected the entire country with the resolve of building a 'developed India,' integrating heritage with science, and accomplishing numerous seemingly impossible tasks. Shah expressed his good fortune in working under such a visionary leader and noted the global recognition India has achieved under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)