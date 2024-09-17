Left Menu

Historic Polls in Jammu and Kashmir: First Assembly Election in a Decade

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness its first assembly election in a decade, following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Over 23 lakh voters from seven districts will decide the fate of 219 candidates. With elaborate security measures, the election will be a phased event, starting on September 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar/Jammu | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:00 IST
Historic Polls in Jammu and Kashmir: First Assembly Election in a Decade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented event, Jammu and Kashmir will witness its first assembly election in a decade this Wednesday. The region's seven districts, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, are set to vote for 24 assembly segments.

Over 23 lakh voters are expected to decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, in the first phase of polling. This election marks the first since Article 370's abrogation in 2019. The Election Commission has ensured a smooth process with 14,000 polling staff deployed at 3,276 stations.

Security measures are extensive, involving multi-tier forces. Notable candidates include Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and Iltija Mufti. The outcome of key constituencies like Srigufwara-Bijbehara and Pulwama will be closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024