Historic Polls in Jammu and Kashmir: First Assembly Election in a Decade

In an unprecedented event, Jammu and Kashmir will witness its first assembly election in a decade this Wednesday. The region's seven districts, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, are set to vote for 24 assembly segments.

Over 23 lakh voters are expected to decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, in the first phase of polling. This election marks the first since Article 370's abrogation in 2019. The Election Commission has ensured a smooth process with 14,000 polling staff deployed at 3,276 stations.

Security measures are extensive, involving multi-tier forces. Notable candidates include Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and Iltija Mufti. The outcome of key constituencies like Srigufwara-Bijbehara and Pulwama will be closely watched.

