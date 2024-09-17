Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Hails PM Modi on His 74th Birthday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, calling him the charioteer of India's progress. Adityanath praised Modi for prioritizing the underprivileged, strengthening democracy, and being the visionary behind 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 74th birthday, referring to him as the 'sarathi' or charioteer of India's Amrit Kaal.

In a heartfelt message on social media platform X, Adityanath lauded Modi as the world's most popular leader, dedicated to making the lives of 140 crore Indians prosperous. He highlighted Modi's visionary role in 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and his unwavering commitment to national development.

'Under PM Modi's leadership, the underprivileged have received priority, and our democracy is strengthening day by day,' Adityanath noted. He further added that Modi's dedication to 'Nation First' and goals of 'Viksit Bharat-Aatmanirbhar Bharat' inspire millions. Wishing Modi good health and a long life on behalf of Uttar Pradesh's 25 crore people, Adityanath also expressed hope for continued guidance from the prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

