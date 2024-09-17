New EU Commission Line-Up: Key Appointments and Future Challenges

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced significant appointments on Tuesday, including Spain's Teresa Ribera as the bloc's next antitrust commissioner and Estonia's Kaja Kallas for foreign policy.

In a move to bolster Europe's defense capabilities against Russian threats, Lithuania's Andrius Kubilius will assume the newly created role of defence commissioner. Other notable appointments include French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne for industrial strategy and Slovakia's Maros Sefcovic for trade policies.

The 27-country EU Commission, tasked with proposing new laws and managing trade, will face rigorous parliamentary hearings. The new team, set to take office by year's end, must navigate upcoming challenges such as the U.S. presidential election and its implications for EU-Ukraine relations and transatlantic trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)