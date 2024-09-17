Left Menu

Delhi Congress Chief Slams New CM Appointment as Temporary Stunt

Delhi Congress Chief Devendra Yadav criticized the appointment of Atishi as the new Delhi CM, claiming it's a short-term fix and expressing confidence that Congress will assume leadership in 2025. Kejriwal's resignation and Atishi's succeeding plan have stirred political debates.

Updated: 17-09-2024 14:21 IST
Congress Delhi chief Devender Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Delhi Congress Chief Devendra Yadav criticized the appointment of Atishi as Delhi's new chief minister, arguing that her term is merely a temporary arrangement for three months. Yadav asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lost public trust and predicted that Congress will establish its own chief minister in 2025.

"I extend best wishes to the new chief minister and am hopeful that the issues faced by Delhi's citizens will be addressed. AAP cannot escape the promises they made after forming their government. Atishi's tenure is just a stopgap measure," Yadav told ANI, as he questioned AAP's credibility.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal launched an attack on Atishi, accusing her parents of seeking clemency for 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. This follows Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, who named Atishi as his successor. Kejriwal is set to step down today, paving the way for Atishi to take oath as the new CM.

Kejriwal's resignation comes shortly after his release from Tihar Jail on bail in the Delhi Excise Policy scam. The Supreme Court granted him bail with specific conditions, including avoiding public comments on the case and attending all court hearings unless exempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

