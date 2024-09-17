EU Appoints New Commissioners Focusing on Competitiveness and Security

The European Union Commission, under the leadership of President Ursula von der Leyen, has named Spain's Teresa Ribera as the new antitrust commissioner and Estonia's Kaja Kallas to head foreign policy. Lithuania's Andrius Kubilius has been appointed as the EU's first defense commissioner, a role created to strengthen European military capabilities in response to Russian aggression.

The EU Commission, comprising representatives from all 27 member states, is a powerful institution with authority to propose new laws, block corporate mergers, and sign trade agreements. Each member state's representative will hold a position akin to a government minister, although the influence varies by portfolio.

Other notable appointments include French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne for industrial strategy and Slovakia's Maros Sefcovic for trade policies. All appointees will face hearings with European Parliament lawmakers for approval.

Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the new Commission's focus on prosperity, security, democracy, and competitiveness in the green transition and digitalization. 'We aim to build a competitive, decarbonized, and circular economy with a fair transition for all,' she stated, underscoring the significance of climate change in current policies.

The new Commission is expected to address global and internal challenges, including the outcomes of the U.S. presidential election and maintaining European unity against Russian aggression. Europe's strategic stance on foreign subsidies and competition will also be critical, particularly as industries face pressure from countries like China.

(With inputs from agencies.)