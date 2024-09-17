Left Menu

Secret Service Crisis: Staffing Shortages Amidst Trump's Security Woes

The U.S. Secret Service, understaffed by 400 employees, faces unprecedented strain as it protects Donald Trump and other officials during the final stages of the 2024 presidential election. Recent security lapses, including a near-miss assassination attempt, highlight the critical need for more resources and personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:33 IST
Secret Service Crisis: Staffing Shortages Amidst Trump's Security Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Secret Service is grappling with severe staffing shortages as it tries to safeguard Donald Trump and other officials during the crucial final stretch of the 2024 presidential election. According to government records, the agency is operating with about 400 fewer employees than Congress has authorized.

The shortage has exacerbated existing pressures on the service, leading to security lapses such as a gunman hiding near a golf course where Trump played on Sunday. Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe admitted that agents are working under extreme stress and called the situation a 'redline' scenario.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress are considering additional funding to address the crisis, but it may not come in time to rectify the immediate issues. The urgent need for more personnel is clear, especially after incidents like the July 13 shooting at a Trump rally, which left one attendee dead and Trump himself narrowly escaping harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024