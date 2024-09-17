Secret Service Crisis: Staffing Shortages Amidst Trump's Security Woes

The U.S. Secret Service is grappling with severe staffing shortages as it tries to safeguard Donald Trump and other officials during the crucial final stretch of the 2024 presidential election. According to government records, the agency is operating with about 400 fewer employees than Congress has authorized.

The shortage has exacerbated existing pressures on the service, leading to security lapses such as a gunman hiding near a golf course where Trump played on Sunday. Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe admitted that agents are working under extreme stress and called the situation a 'redline' scenario.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress are considering additional funding to address the crisis, but it may not come in time to rectify the immediate issues. The urgent need for more personnel is clear, especially after incidents like the July 13 shooting at a Trump rally, which left one attendee dead and Trump himself narrowly escaping harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)