Left Menu

Atishi Set to Become Delhi's Next Chief Minister Amid Singhvi's Praise and Support

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi congratulated AAP leader Atishi on her new role as Delhi’s chief minister. The AAP decision followed a proposal by Arvind Kejriwal. Singhvi praised her leadership against dictatorial forces. Atishi, who holds 14 portfolios, will be Delhi's third female chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:12 IST
Atishi Set to Become Delhi's Next Chief Minister Amid Singhvi's Praise and Support
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi congratulated Atishi on her appointment as the next Delhi chief minister, commending her for effectively countering dictatorial forces and aspiring toward a developed national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unanimously agreed on Atishi's new role following Arvind Kejriwal's proposal in a meeting with party legislators.

"Many congratulations @AtishiAAP Ji. Wish you would take effectively on dictatorial forces and work towards a developed and dynamic Delhi," Singhvi tweeted, tagging Atishi's post where she honored him for his legal efforts against oppressive governance.

At age 43, Atishi, who holds 14 portfolios including finance, education, and revenue, will be the third woman to serve as Delhi's chief minister, succeeding Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj.

Kejriwal had recently thanked Singhvi for his legal representation in excise policy-related cases, which led to his bail. Singhvi has consistently appeared for AAP leaders in these Supreme Court cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024