Atishi Set to Become Delhi's Next Chief Minister Amid Singhvi's Praise and Support

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi congratulated Atishi on her appointment as the next Delhi chief minister, commending her for effectively countering dictatorial forces and aspiring toward a developed national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unanimously agreed on Atishi's new role following Arvind Kejriwal's proposal in a meeting with party legislators.

"Many congratulations @AtishiAAP Ji. Wish you would take effectively on dictatorial forces and work towards a developed and dynamic Delhi," Singhvi tweeted, tagging Atishi's post where she honored him for his legal efforts against oppressive governance.

At age 43, Atishi, who holds 14 portfolios including finance, education, and revenue, will be the third woman to serve as Delhi's chief minister, succeeding Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj.

Kejriwal had recently thanked Singhvi for his legal representation in excise policy-related cases, which led to his bail. Singhvi has consistently appeared for AAP leaders in these Supreme Court cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)