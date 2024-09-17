KPCC President K Sudhakaran's X Handle Hacked

Keral Pradesh Congress Committee President and senior Lok Sabha member K Sudhakaran's 'X' handle was compromised on Tuesday, according to party sources here. Hackers altered the verified account, @SudhakaranINC, changing the name and photo of Kannur MP Sudhakaran.

The hackers changed the account's password and other details, the KPCC stated. In response, Sudhakaran has lodged a complaint with the state DGP, seeking legal action against the perpetrators.

Additionally, he has sent a letter to X authorities, requesting them to take necessary steps to recover his verified account, KPCC added in their statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)