KPCC President K Sudhakaran's X Handle Hacked

The 'X' handle of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran was hacked, altering his account details and photos. Sudhakaran has filed a complaint with the state DGP and reached out to X authorities for recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:39 IST
KPCC President K Sudhakaran
  • Country:
  • India

Keral Pradesh Congress Committee President and senior Lok Sabha member K Sudhakaran's 'X' handle was compromised on Tuesday, according to party sources here. Hackers altered the verified account, @SudhakaranINC, changing the name and photo of Kannur MP Sudhakaran.

The hackers changed the account's password and other details, the KPCC stated. In response, Sudhakaran has lodged a complaint with the state DGP, seeking legal action against the perpetrators.

Additionally, he has sent a letter to X authorities, requesting them to take necessary steps to recover his verified account, KPCC added in their statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

