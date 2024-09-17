KPCC President K Sudhakaran's X Handle Hacked
The 'X' handle of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran was hacked, altering his account details and photos. Sudhakaran has filed a complaint with the state DGP and reached out to X authorities for recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Keral Pradesh Congress Committee President and senior Lok Sabha member K Sudhakaran's 'X' handle was compromised on Tuesday, according to party sources here. Hackers altered the verified account, @SudhakaranINC, changing the name and photo of Kannur MP Sudhakaran.
The hackers changed the account's password and other details, the KPCC stated. In response, Sudhakaran has lodged a complaint with the state DGP, seeking legal action against the perpetrators.
Additionally, he has sent a letter to X authorities, requesting them to take necessary steps to recover his verified account, KPCC added in their statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KPCC
- K Sudhakaran
- X handle
- hacked
- cybersecurity
- Kerala
- Lok Sabha
- complaint
- DGP
- account recovery
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thrissur Pooram Controversy: Allegations Against IPS Officer Ignite Political Storm in Kerala
Strategic Cybersecurity Investments in Supply Chains: Balancing Risks and Insurance
Political Storm in Kerala: MLA P V Anvar's Allegations Shake State
Political Allegations Shake Kerala's Ruling Party
Top Kerala Film Personalities Seek Legal Shield Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations