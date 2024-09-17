Top News Stories of the Day: Major Events across India and the US

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday, marking a significant political shift in the capital city. AAP leader Atishi thanked Kejriwal and expressed her commitment to continuing his work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday, receiving well-wishes from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other political leaders. Meanwhile, the Congress accused PM Modi of using religion for political gains as the Maharashtra elections loom.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced an imminent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill aimed at preserving Waqf properties. In Odisha, PM Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana and various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3,800 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)