Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Controversy with Provocative Statements

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has made several provocative statements, including threats to 'bury any Congress dog' at his event and offering a reward for anyone who chops off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue. The police have registered a case against Gaikwad, who has a history of controversial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:54 IST
In a provocative statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has threatened to 'bury any Congress dog' attempting to attend his programme.

Earlier this week, Gaikwad stirred further controversy by declaring a reward for anyone who chops off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue, sparking a significant political uproar.

During a conversation with reporters, Gaikwad justified his stance, particularly regarding comments on the reservation system, despite a police case being registered against him. Known for previous controversies, including a viral video of a policeman washing his car and claims of hunting a tiger, Gaikwad remains unapologetic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

