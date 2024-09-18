Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Controversy with Provocative Statements

In a provocative statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has threatened to 'bury any Congress dog' attempting to attend his programme.

Earlier this week, Gaikwad stirred further controversy by declaring a reward for anyone who chops off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue, sparking a significant political uproar.

During a conversation with reporters, Gaikwad justified his stance, particularly regarding comments on the reservation system, despite a police case being registered against him. Known for previous controversies, including a viral video of a policeman washing his car and claims of hunting a tiger, Gaikwad remains unapologetic.

(With inputs from agencies.)