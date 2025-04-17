Left Menu

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Targets Robert Vadra Amidst ED Probe, Sparks Political Row

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia criticized businessman Robert Vadra and the Gandhi family amid Vadra's ED interrogation in a land case. Accusations include links to various scams. Vadra, alleging political vendetta, condemned government misuse of agencies against opposition figures, asserting the ED probe lacks impartiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:55 IST
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Targets Robert Vadra Amidst ED Probe, Sparks Political Row
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia launched an attack on businessman Robert Vadra and the Gandhi family, denouncing them as a 'hereditary corrupt' entity. This statement came amid Vadra's interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Gurugram land case.

Addressing the media, Bhatia labeled Vadra as a 'land mafia' alleged to have wrongfully acquired farmers' lands. Further, he linked Rahul Gandhi to the National Herald scam, Sonia Gandhi to the VVIP chopper scam, and the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to the Bofors scandal, questioning their integrity.

Earlier today, Vadra appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day, dismissing the probe as a 'political vendetta.' He accused the government of wielding investigative agencies to stifle opposition voices, challenging the impartiality of the ED. Vadra criticized the lack of scrutiny on BJP members and vowed to continue opposing perceived injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025