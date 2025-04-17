BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Targets Robert Vadra Amidst ED Probe, Sparks Political Row

In a fiery address, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia launched an attack on businessman Robert Vadra and the Gandhi family, denouncing them as a 'hereditary corrupt' entity. This statement came amid Vadra's interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Gurugram land case.

Addressing the media, Bhatia labeled Vadra as a 'land mafia' alleged to have wrongfully acquired farmers' lands. Further, he linked Rahul Gandhi to the National Herald scam, Sonia Gandhi to the VVIP chopper scam, and the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to the Bofors scandal, questioning their integrity.

Earlier today, Vadra appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day, dismissing the probe as a 'political vendetta.' He accused the government of wielding investigative agencies to stifle opposition voices, challenging the impartiality of the ED. Vadra criticized the lack of scrutiny on BJP members and vowed to continue opposing perceived injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)