Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Faces Backlash Over Controversial Comments on Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's inflammatory remarks comparing Rahul Gandhi to a terrorist have ignited protests by the Indian Youth Congress, raising tensions. Congress leader Ajay Maken has filed a police complaint against Bittu and other BJP figures for alleged threats, aiming to incite aggression against Gandhi.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has found himself at the epicenter of a political storm after his controversial comments about Rahul Gandhi sparked significant outrage. Drawing a parallel to the violent 1984 Sikh riots, Bittu accused the Congress party of resorting to age-old intimidation tactics.

In his social media post, Bittu labeled Rahul Gandhi as a 'number 1 terrorist' and questioned his loyalty to India. This, he claimed, was due to Gandhi's international criticisms of the country, which Bittu suggests are praised by separatist factions. The remarks were met with vehement protests by the Indian Youth Congress in the national capital, with demonstrators burning effigies and clashing with police.

In retaliation, Congress leader Ajay Maken has lodged a complaint with the police, accusing Bittu and other BJP representatives of attempting to undermine Gandhi's safety and public peace. The formal complaint alleges that this is part of a coordinated campaign to incite violence against Rahul Gandhi and disrupt his responsibilities as the Leader of the Opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

