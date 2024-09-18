Owaisi Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has sharply criticized the 'one nation, one election' proposal, claiming it undermines federalism and compromises democracy.

His comments came just minutes after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal, which was recommended by a committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind. Owaisi took to social media to express his discontent, emphasizing that frequent elections enhance democratic accountability.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of supporting the proposal due to their 'compulsive need' to campaign in elections at all levels, including municipal and local body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)