Owaisi Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi voiced strong opposition against the 'one nation, one election' proposal, arguing it undermines federalism and democracy. His stance comes shortly after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal based on a report by the Kovind panel. Owaisi insists multiple elections enhance democratic accountability.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has sharply criticized the 'one nation, one election' proposal, claiming it undermines federalism and compromises democracy.
His comments came just minutes after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal, which was recommended by a committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind. Owaisi took to social media to express his discontent, emphasizing that frequent elections enhance democratic accountability.
He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of supporting the proposal due to their 'compulsive need' to campaign in elections at all levels, including municipal and local body elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swiss Democracy in Question: Electoral Fraud Investigation Unfolds
Swiss Direct Democracy in Crisis: Fraudulent Signatures Spark Nationwide Investigation
Karnataka's Grand Human Chain: A Tribute to Democracy on International Day
Karnataka Gears Up for International Democracy Day: Human Chain and Sapling Plantation Planned
Union Cabinet Approves PM E-DRIVE Scheme to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption