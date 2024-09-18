Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Internal Strife: Ramesh Bornare's Explosive Claims Against Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare has alleged that a scheme was created to solicit money for fielding a candidate on the Shiv Sena ticket in the Vaijapur constituency during the 2019 assembly elections. Bornare also criticized Uddhav Thackeray, claiming Bal Thackeray would disapprove of his alliance with Congress. The accusations have not yet been addressed by Shiv Sena (UBT).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:40 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare has lobbed serious accusations against Uddhav Thackeray, alleging a scheme to solicit money for fielding a candidate on the Shiv Sena ticket in the Vaijapur constituency during the 2019 assembly elections.

Bornare lambasted Thackeray, asserting that Bal Thackeray would have disapproved of his alliance with Congress and gone to extreme lengths to express his displeasure. The controversial remarks emerged in response to Thackeray's recent criticism of alleged 'traitors' in the party.

Despite the explosive allegations, Shiv Sena (UBT) has remained tight-lipped. A video of Bornare's fiery speech has since gone viral, further fueling the ongoing factional conflict within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

