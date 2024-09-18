Shiv Sena's Internal Strife: Ramesh Bornare's Explosive Claims Against Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare has lobbed serious accusations against Uddhav Thackeray, alleging a scheme to solicit money for fielding a candidate on the Shiv Sena ticket in the Vaijapur constituency during the 2019 assembly elections.

Bornare lambasted Thackeray, asserting that Bal Thackeray would have disapproved of his alliance with Congress and gone to extreme lengths to express his displeasure. The controversial remarks emerged in response to Thackeray's recent criticism of alleged 'traitors' in the party.

Despite the explosive allegations, Shiv Sena (UBT) has remained tight-lipped. A video of Bornare's fiery speech has since gone viral, further fueling the ongoing factional conflict within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)