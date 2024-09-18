Left Menu

Government Moves Towards 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

The government has accepted recommendations for conducting simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. The initiative, which involves several constitutional amendments and coordination between election commissions, aims to build a national consensus and could be implemented in phases starting with the next general election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:10 IST
  • India

Moving forward with its 'one nation, one election' plan, the government has accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. The decision follows efforts at building a countrywide consensus.

The government noted that many political parties are already supportive, and even those opposing it may face internal pressure to shift their stance due to popular backing from the public.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the Union Cabinet's approval and mentioned the formation of an implementation group. The next few months will see detailed discussions across various forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

