Shiv Sena Lauds High-Level Panel's Push for Simultaneous Polls

The BJP ally Shiv Sena on Wednesday welcomed the Union Government's decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls.

Party MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, mentioned that the measure will not only reduce expenditures but also foster national unity by synchronizing the election process.

The initiative is expected to decrease election-related costs significantly and prevent policy paralysis caused by overlapping elections. By holding simultaneous elections, India can focus on long-term economic and social development while ensuring seamless governance throughout elected terms.

The Shiv Sena had expressed support for simultaneous polls in January during initial consultations. Shinde described the reform as forward-thinking and a game-changer for India's democratic structure. It aims to enhance decision-making quality and provide political stability.

The MP emphasized that the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party is committed to facilitating this historic reform, which extends beyond mere electoral changes towards strengthening national unity and India's democratic ethos.

