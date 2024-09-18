Left Menu

Shiv Sena Lauds High-Level Panel's Push for Simultaneous Polls

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP, welcomed the Union Government's approval of a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous polls. MP Shrikant Shinde stated that the measure will reduce election-related costs, promote national unity, and ensure effective governance. The Shiv Sena has supported this reform since consultations began in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:40 IST
Shiv Sena Lauds High-Level Panel's Push for Simultaneous Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP ally Shiv Sena on Wednesday welcomed the Union Government's decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls.

Party MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, mentioned that the measure will not only reduce expenditures but also foster national unity by synchronizing the election process.

The initiative is expected to decrease election-related costs significantly and prevent policy paralysis caused by overlapping elections. By holding simultaneous elections, India can focus on long-term economic and social development while ensuring seamless governance throughout elected terms.

The Shiv Sena had expressed support for simultaneous polls in January during initial consultations. Shinde described the reform as forward-thinking and a game-changer for India's democratic structure. It aims to enhance decision-making quality and provide political stability.

The MP emphasized that the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party is committed to facilitating this historic reform, which extends beyond mere electoral changes towards strengthening national unity and India's democratic ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024