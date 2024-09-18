BJP Criticized for Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Says Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday accused BJP leaders of making controversial comments about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stay in the limelight.

The Congress, along with the state of Himachal Pradesh, condemns these statements, Sukhu said. He emphasized the Congress's opposition to what he called the BJP's anti-people policies and articulated that Gandhi, through his Bharat Jodo Yatra, represents the voice of India.

Sukhu highlighted a remark by Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu, who labeled Gandhi as the 'number one terrorist of the country'. Sukhu criticized Bittu's statement, pointing out that he once supported Gandhi and called his current remarks an attempt to gain attention.

Sukhu asserted that during North Indian elections, BJP leaders make such statements to divert attention from the Union government's shortcomings. He further condemned Bittu and others for prioritizing personal gain over public welfare and urged BJP President J P Nadda to ensure his leaders preserve democratic integrity.

Additionally, Sukhu announced his plans to campaign for Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, where assembly elections are scheduled in three phases.

