Union Cabinet Endorses 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has lauded the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'one nation, one election' proposal, a key recommendation by the Kovind panel, as a significant move towards electoral reforms in India.

During a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the high-level panel's recommendations for synchronized elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies, were accepted. This decision follows a comprehensive nationwide consensus-building exercise.

Shah emphasized that under PM Modi's leadership, India is undergoing transformative reforms. He noted that the acceptance of this proposal demonstrates Modi's determination to strengthen democracy with cleaner, financially efficient elections and to boost economic growth through better resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)