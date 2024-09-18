Left Menu

Union Cabinet Endorses 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'one nation, one election' proposal, calling it a major step toward electoral reforms. The decision, based on the Kovind panel's recommendations, aims for simultaneous polls and reflects PM Modi's commitment to bolstering democracy and economic growth.

  • India

During a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the high-level panel's recommendations for synchronized elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies, were accepted. This decision follows a comprehensive nationwide consensus-building exercise.

Shah emphasized that under PM Modi's leadership, India is undergoing transformative reforms. He noted that the acceptance of this proposal demonstrates Modi's determination to strengthen democracy with cleaner, financially efficient elections and to boost economic growth through better resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

