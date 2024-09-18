Displaced Kashmiri Pandits Seek Homeland: Voting for Resettlement and Rehabilitation

After 36 years in exile, displaced Kashmiri Pandits voted on Wednesday with a collective demand for a 'homeland' in the Kashmir Valley.

They criticized the government's proposal to provide jobs and official quarters to migrant youths, calling it merely symbolic and insufficient for the 300,000-strong community's needs.

Voters expressed optimism about the ongoing elections after a decade-long hiatus and emphasized the importance of economic stability and comprehensive resettlement for a sustainable return to their ancestral homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)