Displaced Kashmiri Pandits Seek Homeland: Voting for Resettlement and Rehabilitation

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits voted with a collective demand for a 'homeland' in Kashmir. They criticized symbolic government gestures, seeking comprehensive resettlement and job opportunities for sustainable return. Younger generations emphasized the need for economic stability, while voters expressed optimism about the ongoing elections after a decade-long hiatus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:49 IST
After 36 years in exile, displaced Kashmiri Pandits voted on Wednesday with a collective demand for a 'homeland' in the Kashmir Valley.

They criticized the government's proposal to provide jobs and official quarters to migrant youths, calling it merely symbolic and insufficient for the 300,000-strong community's needs.

Voters expressed optimism about the ongoing elections after a decade-long hiatus and emphasized the importance of economic stability and comprehensive resettlement for a sustainable return to their ancestral homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

