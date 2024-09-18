Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress and SP Over Caste Politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress and the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday for allegedly dividing people on caste lines for their own self-interests.

Addressing a public event, Adityanath accused these parties of prioritizing their own families over the welfare of the country and its citizens. He said, 'Be it Congress or Samajwadi Party, they are neither bothered about the country nor the society. They are not concerned about your faith, or the youth, they are just concerned about their families.' These family-based parties, he claimed, would incite class conflict and compromise public safety for political gain.

Specifically targeting Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi without naming them, Adityanath mocked their development claims, reminding the audience of the previous decade's 'gunda' and 'mafia raj.' He praised recent developments under his administration, noting improvements in security, employment, and infrastructure, including the transformation of Ghaziabad into a 'smart city.'

